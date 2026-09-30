Pilot of flydubai diverted flight was Indian, in stable condition: Embassy

The embassy said they are following up on the health condition of Machchhar, who is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Tabuk

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 30 Sept 2026, 11:07 PM UPDATED: Wed 30 Sept 2026, 11:31 PM
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The Indian Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah have confirmed that an India pilot named Smit Machchhar was injured in the flydubai incident on Wednesday. Flydubai flight FZ 1073 was en route to Tel Aviv when an altercation on board led to its diversion to Saudi Arabia.

The embassy said they are following up on the health condition of Machchhar, who is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Tabuk, in Saudi Arabia. The embassy said a full update on his condition was awaited, but he was reported to be in a stable condition.

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"We hope that he recovers from his injuries at the earliest. We are in touch with his family and assure them that we will continue to follow up on his health with Saudi authorities and extend all possible assistance for his wellbeing,” the embassy said in a statement.

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The security incident, UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said, prompted the aircraft to divert and make an emergency landing at Tabuk Airport. All passengers and crew are safe and accounted for, the airline later said in a statement. Two replacement aircrafts were deployed to take the passengers from Tabuk to Tel Aviv.

The GCAA said that investigation teams are continuing their work to determine the causes and circumstances of the incident.

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