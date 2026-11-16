In pictures: Prince William visits Mumbai on three-day trip for Earthshot Prize

Britain's Prince William visits India's financial capital Mumbai on Monday to host his environmental Earthshot Prize, during a three-day visit that will also include a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The future king, accompanied by his wife Princess Catherine, is expected to play India's beloved game of "gully" or street cricket, ride the city metro and visit a Bollywood movie studio.

"Catherine and I are delighted to be in India for this year's Earthshot Prize," the Prince of Wales said in a post on social media on Monday morning.

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The prize, which supports innovative solutions to the world's most pressing environmental challenges, selects five winners from 15 finalists in categories covering nature conservation, ocean protection, waste reduction, climate action and clean air.

Each winner will receive £1 million ($1.3 million) at Tuesday night's ceremony to expand their work.

Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the event is expected to draw Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor, and cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar.

William said that India had "become one of the most exciting places in the world for environmental innovation, with people across the country developing practical solutions to some of the greatest challenges we all share".

'Optimism for the future'

The clean-air category includes Indian vehicle manufacturer Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, which is expanding its electric three-wheeler business, as well as Uganda's AirQo, which uses artificial intelligence and pollution monitors to track air quality, and Argentina's Satellites on Fire, which uses satellite data and AI to detect wildfires.

The seaside city of Mumbai faces persistent air pollution, although it is spared the choking winter smog that engulfs northern India.

New Delhi, where the royal couple will travel on Wednesday, was shrouded in toxic smog on Monday, as vehicle emissions, farm fires and industrial pollution choke the capital.

Readings of cancer-causing PM2.5 fine particles hit 556 micrograms per cubic metre in New Delhi on Monday, according to monitoring organisation IQAir, more than 37 times the World Health Organization's recommended daily limit.

A 2024 study in The Lancet Planetary Health estimated that fine-particle air pollution was linked to 3.8 million deaths in India between 2009 and 2019, equivalent to five per cent of all deaths over the period.

"Throughout this week, we will celebrate the innovators and entrepreneurs driving that progress, as well as the young people whose creativity and determination give us so much optimism for the future," William said.