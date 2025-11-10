Photos of Delhi blast: Charred cars, bloody streets near Red Fort explosion site

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times’ live blog for the latest updates on the Delhi Red Fort blast and ongoing security developments]

Delhi authorities are investigating a major blast near the historic Red Fort in the city’s old quarters, which left vehicles charred, windows shattered, and several people injured.

The blast, which occurred on November 10, prompted a massive emergency response, with police and fire officials rushing to the scene. Security personnel cordoned off the area as fire crews worked to extinguish the flames.

The authorities have heightened security across several states and major cities. Chandni Chowk Market will remain closed on Tuesday (Noce as a precaution. Uttar Pradesh has been placed on red alert, while high alert has also been issued in Uttarakhand, Haryana, Odisha, Kerala, and Kolkata. Mumbai Police have issued precautionary advisories, and security has been tightened in Bihar.

Police personnel were seen inspecting the charred vehicles as they cordoned off the blast site. Indian fire officers reported that multiple vehicles were engulfed in flames, and a number of people sustained injuries, though the exact cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Emergency services continue to assess the damage and treat the injured, while investigators work to determine the cause and ensure public safety in the area.

