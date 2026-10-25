Philippines warns of fake overseas job offers asking workers to travel as tourists

Philippine authorities warned jobseekers to be wary of suspicious overseas employment offers, after immigration officers stopped a Filipino man who was allegedly recruited for a security-related position.

The 50-year-old man was intercepted at Mactan-Cebu International Airport on October 10 while preparing to travel to Vietnam, the Philippines' Bureau of Immigration (BI) said on Sunday, October 25.

During questioning, he reportedly told officers that Russia was his intended work destination and that he had been offered a job as a K9 handler, according to GMA News.

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According to the authorities, the recruiter had contacted the man through WhatsApp and arranged his travel documents. The man was reportedly offered a monthly salary of $3,500, with no upfront fees, but was instructed to travel as a tourist to conceal his actual employment plans.

Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado urged Filipinos seeking work overseas to be cautious, particularly when recruiters ask them to misrepresent the purpose of their travel or hide their intended employment from immigration officials.

“Human trafficking can begin with what appears to be a legitimate job opportunity. Filipinos must remain alert to deceptive recruitment tactics and seek assistance from the proper authorities when an offer raises suspicion,” Viado said.

The bureau also advised prospective overseas workers to verify job offers with the Department of Migrant Workers and ensure they have the necessary documents and work authorisation before leaving the country.