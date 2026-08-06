6 die in northern Philippines as typhoon causes landslides, floods

A typhoon in northern Philippines has killed six due to landslides and drowning on Wednesday and Thursday, the country’s police force reported.

Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Colonel Allen Rae Co said a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman died from a landslide yesterday in Rodriguez, Rizal Province east of Metro Manila.

Two restaurant employees, aged 31 and 66, were also buried in a landslide in La Trinidad, Benguet Province while a 45-year old drowned in Luna, La Union Province and a 54-year old drowned in Alaminos, Pangasinan Province.

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Typhoon Maymay (International name: Kujira) has weakened to a tropical depression on Thursday after dumping 200 millimetres of rain in northwest Luzon in the past two days, triggering flash floods and landslides.

The Philippine News Agency reported that around 3,012 individuals were forced to evacuate in the affected regions of the country.

Office of Civil Defense (OCD) information officer Diego Mariano said retrieval operations are ongoing in the landslide incidents.

Eastward trajectory

Typhoon Maymay developed as a tropical cyclone in the South China Sea and off the western seaboard of Luzon Island. It packed maximum sustained wind speeds of up to 65 kilometres per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph as of Wednesday.

It travelled eastward and slammed into Luzon’s Cordillera Mountain Range, causing it to weakened into a tropical depression as of Thursday, drawn to its irregular trajectory by Typhoon Dolphin located northeast of the Philippines.

It caused suspension of classes and closure of government offices on Thursday in Metro Manila and 22 other provinces across Luzon.

Typhoon Maymay also worsened the southwest monsoon that brought torrential rains in Mindanao Island, affecting over 80,000 individuals, with Zamboanga Peninsula and Muslim Autonomous Region recording localized flooding and displacements.

The town of Buluan in Maguindanao del Sur province had been placed under a state of calamity due to prolonged flooding affected at least 4,700 families.

Rains replenish dams

Typhoon Maymay’s rains have raised water levels in northern Luzon dams previously under critical level due to dramatically reduced rains since the start of the year.

The country’s biggest water reservoir in San Roque Dam peaked at peaking near 281.19 during Typhoon Maymay from its previous 267.29 metres.

Ambuklao Dam’s gain was a measly 0.31 metres, raising its water level from 741.00 metres. The increase failed to reach the reservoir normal high water level of 752.00 metres.

The weather event also raised Cagayan Valley’s Magat Dam water level by 1.09 metres that has risen to 166.36 metres as of Thursday morning.

Perhaps the country’s most important reservoir, Angat Dam, has benefitted by 0.96 metre water level rise due to Typhoon Maymay. Angat Dam supplies 97 per cent of Metro Manila’s 16 million residents and workers. It previously recorded its lowest water level of 150 metres but is currently at 156.71 metres.