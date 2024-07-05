Philippines now offering visa-free entry for some Indians

File photo

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has ordered expediting e-visa processing – which takes about several days – for Indian tourists who are planning to visit the Philippines. But there are some Indians who are not required to make a personal appearance at embassies and they can enter the Southeast Asian country visa-free.

According to the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Indian tourists may be granted a visa-free entry for an initial stay not exceeding fourteen (14) days provided they possess valid or unexpired American, Japanese, Australian, Canadian, Schengen, Singapore or UK visa, or permanent residence permit from these states.

Other requirements include:

Passport should be valid at least six (6) months beyond the authorised period of stay Return or onward ticket to the next country of destination No derogatory record with the Philippine Bureau of Immigration, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, and International Police (Interpol)

Extendable, not convertible

DFA added the 14-day visa free entry may be extended by an additional seven days for a maximum stay of twenty-one (21) days.