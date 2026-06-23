Philippines 'supertyphoon' Francisco weakens, spares northern Luzon

Philippines’ first “supertyphoon” this year has spared the northern part of the country as it weakened to a regular typhoon as of Tuesday morning.

Previously packing gusts of up to 230 kph, tropical cyclone “Francisco” (international name Mekkhala) is gradually weakening to 175 kph sustained winds as it curves northwards towards the southern Japanese islands, instead of making landfall in northern Luzon island in the Philippines.

The Philippine weather bureau said the typhoon will however continue to bring heavy rainfall throughout the country, drawing in the southwest monsoon to most parts of the country.

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The agency also warned of severe winds in coastal and upland/mountainous areas, particularly in areas placed under Typhoon Signal No. 1.

As Typhoon Francisco passes near the extreme northern Philippine islands of Batanes, the province may be placed under Wind Signal No. 2, it added.

Cloudy and rainy weather conditions will be felt throughout the Philippines until Wednesday, the bureau said.

“Mariners of small seacrafts, including all types of motorbancas, are advised not to venture out to sea under these conditions, especially if inexperienced or operating ill-equipped vessels,” authorities said.

Rains welcome

While potential destruction from high winds is averted by the typhoon’s northward track, irrigation authorities are hoping for more rains to replenish northern Philippine dams.

The Philippine National Irrigation Administration confirms that the cyclone's circulation and trough have no significant impact on Isabela province’s Magat Dam's elevation, keeping spillway gates closed.

Farmer Domingo Balisi, however, still welcomed the rains, albeit reduced, brought by the typhoon. “My young corn shoots need the rains as there have been less rains this year,” he said.

Balisi’s previous cropping failed due to the drought his January cropping suffered