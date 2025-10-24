‘Rest in power’: Filipino activists mourn death of 19-year-old pro-Palestine influencer

Filipino student activists have expressed their “heartfelt condolences to the family and friends” of a 19-year-old Filipina influencer who was found dead at her home in Los Angeles, USA.

Emman Atienza, a social media personality known for advocating mental health and calling for an end to the Gaza genocide and for Palestinian liberation, was honoured by the League of Filipino Students (LFS) on their Facebook post on Friday.

Emman was a member of LFS and a convenor of the group Filipino Youth 4 Palestine (F4YP). “Her participation in our campaigns was brief, but memorable. She always expressed her willingness and interest in using her influence, especially for the Palestinian cause,” said LFS, a student-led national democratic mass organisation in the Philippines fighting for youth and student rights.

LFS posted a black and white photo of Emman holding a placard, and captioned it: “Rest in power, Emman Atienza”. The photo was taken last year when Emman joined the protest at the US Embassy in Manila in October 2024 to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Flood.

“Despite her status and background, Emman did not hesitate to bear torrential rain and police harassment to link arms with activists to call for an end to genocide and for Palestinian liberation,” the activists noted, adding: “Emman will be remembered as someone with a genuine heart for the Filipino and Palestinian peoples.”

F4YP describes itself as a group that gathers support, condemning “Zionist Israel and supporting the liberation of Palestine”. They conduct educational campaigns and discussions at various universities and communities in the Philippines.

Sisters act

Emman moved to Los Angeles in August this year. Her older sister, Eliana, is also supportive of the Palestinian cause.

Last year, Eliana caught the attention of the Philippine and US media after she was suspended from the University of Pennsylvania in May 2024 for participating in a pro-Palestine protest. She was one of the organisers of a 17-day encampment in the university aimed at drawing attention to the war in Gaza. The university, however, deemed her presence and others as a “threat to health, order, and safety,” resulting in their temporary removal from campus housing.

Political family

Emman comes from a prominent and political family. She is the daughter of popular Filipino TV host Kim Atienza and granddaughter of former Manila mayor Lito Atienza, who also served as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The Atienza family on Friday, October 24, confirmed the heartbreaking news of Emman’s demise. The cause of her death, however, has not been disclosed by the family, but they issued a statement: “It’s with deep sadness that we share the unexpected passing of our daughter and sister, Emman.”

The family described Emman as someone who “brought so much joy, laughter, and love” to everyone who had the chance to know her.

“She brought so much joy, laughter, and love into our lives and into the lives of everyone who knew her. Emman had a way of making people feel seen and heard, and she wasn’t afraid to share her own journey with mental health. Her authenticity helped so many feel less alone.”

Addressing the public, the Atienza family added: “To honor Emman’s memory, we hope you carry forward the qualities she lived by: Compassion, courage, and a little extra kindness in your everyday life.”