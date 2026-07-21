‘Galapagos of Asia’: Philippine forest threatened by mining; residents protest

Sibuyan Island in the heart of the Philippine archipelago hosts the world’s densest forest, with an astonishing 1,500 trees per hectare average. It has been described as the “Galapagos of Asia” for its treasure trove of plants and animals found nowhere else on earth.

Residents of the island’s San Fernando town, however, had been up in arms over a permit issued to explore nickel and gold in what is believed as the Philippines’ last pristine island.

Cacophonous protest

Municipal councillors who approved a resolution on July 17 endorsing the proposed mining operations of Altai Philippines Mining Corporation (APMC) had been serenaded by irate blaring of motorcycle horns since Saturday. Hundreds of residents had been trooping to the politicians’ homes protesting the decision, filling the once quiet island air with cacophonous condemnation of what they describe is a sell-out of their island to greed.

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The application covers a 42-hectare area at the foothills of the majestic mountain called Guiting-Guiting, most beloved by Filipino mountaineers and environmental conservationists.

The endorsement came despite the local village’s rejection of the extractive operations.

The beleaguered councilors are not getting any sympathy from their mayor, Fernando Marin. Marin expressed dismay with the municipal council’s endorsement. Himself an environmental activist who organized human barricades against heavy mining equipment in the past, he was elected on an environmental platform against pro-mining politicians.

Uncharacteristically, even the police allowed the protest to proceed, reporting that noise barrages were conducted “in an orderly and peaceful manner, with no untoward incidents recorded.”

‘Galapagos of Asia’

Crescent-shaped Sibuyan Island is 45,600 hectares big, dominated by the Mount Guiting-Guiting Natural Park. The island had never been connected to any other landmass in the Philippine archipelago, thus developing its unique flora and fauna.

Sibuyan is considered a global center of plant diversity, harbouring about 700 vascular plant species, of which 54 are strictly island-endemic. These include the carnivorous Sibuyan pitcher plant, many tree species, as well as understory plants and rare palms. It is in this island where the indigenous Philippine ironwood, mangkono, which produces one of world’s heaviest timbers, thrive the most.

The island shelters at least 130 bird species, nine native terrestrial mammals (including unique rodents), and dozens of reptiles and amphibians. The endangered Sibuyan striped shrew, the Philippine hanging parrot, Sibuyan pygmy fruit bat, and many others call the island home.

Sibuyan is most known for its mountain, however. It is the most challenging climb in the Philippines with a 9/9 technical difficulty rating. Its name translates to “jagged” owing to its razor-sharp peaks and steep rock approaches.

Spirited defense of the environment

Sibuyan remains one of the few remaining islands where large-scale commercial mining had been resisted by residents. It has succeeded in protecting its forests from decimation and its clear rivers from turning to toxic mud.

For all of commercial mining’s negative effects on the country’s fragile ecology, however, mining and quarrying only contribute 0.8% to 1% to the Philippine GDP (gross domestic product), the Center for Environment Concerns reported in its latest briefing. Mining also accounts for only 0.5% of total national employment, shattering illusions of significant contributions, the group added.

The Ferdinand Marcos Jr. government aggressively invites local and foreign mining explorations in remaining mineral deposits in the country. Marcos himself witnessed the signing of a mining agreement with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in his visit to Vancouver earlier this month, approving extension of controversial mining operations elsewhere in the Philippines.

Mayor Marin vows to continue their defense of their beloved island. When he was elected mayor, he said: “We prioritize human welfare, not cash and wealth.” Marin added the town council must hear the voice of the residents.

Sibuyans like him face an uphill climb, however. APMC is owned by billionaire William Gatchalian, father of Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian, a key figure in the impeachment trial of Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte, bitter political rival of President Marcos.