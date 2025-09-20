Philippine aviation authority to shut airspace over Manila for September 21 protests

The airspace over Rizal Park (Luneta) in Manila and the Edsa Shrine in Quezon City will be off-limits to aircraft and drones from 6am on Sunday (September 21) until 6am Monday (September 22), the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced on Saturday.

The restriction covers a 15-nautical-mile radius from the two sites, up to an altitude of 10,000 feet, as large-scale anti-corruption protests are set to take place.

The protests come in the wake of congressional hearings that exposed corruption in flood-control projects, fuelling public outrage and demands for accountability. The issue resonates deeply with many communities, as parts of the Philippines remain submerged months after powerful typhoons lashed the country in July.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

While most demonstrations so far have largely been small-scale, the Sunday protests coincide with the annual commemoration of the 1972 declaration of martial law by former President Marcos — President Marcos' father — and are expected to draw significant crowds.

Protests in Metro Manila and beyond

Two major demonstrations are planned in the capital on Sunday. At 9 am, Rizal Park will host Baha sa Luneta: Aksyon na Laban sa Korapsyon (Flood at Luneta: Action against corruption). Later at 2pm, the Trillion Peso March will take place at the Edsa People Power Monument, where organisers expect around 30,000 participants. Both events will be led by church leaders, with support from civic groups and student organisations.

The Edsa Shrine, meanwhile, said regular Sunday Mass schedules will continue throughout the day. While protesters may gather in designated areas outside, the shrine stressed that no slogans or chants will be allowed inside its premises. Tarpaulins and banners are permitted, as long as they are not waved during services. Both the shrine office and its adoration chapel will remain closed on the day.

Similar demonstrations are planned across the country. Protests will also be held at Plaza Independencia in Cebu City and at Jaro Plaza in Iloilo City, with marchers proceeding toward the provincial capitol. Meanwhile, in Davao City, Duterte supporters will stage a Pray for the Philippines march at 3pm in Rizal Park, calling for the former president’s return amid his detention by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over his war on drugs.

Security preparations

Authorities are ramping up security nationwide. According to GMA News, The Philippine National Police (PNP) has deployed 50,000 officers across the country, working closely with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), which has been on red alert since September 12. While the PNP reported no credible threats so far, both agencies said they remain on standby to respond to any disturbances.

Foreign governments, however, have urged caution. Australia issued an advisory warning its citizens of a “heightened risk of demonstrations and civil unrest” and advised them to avoid large gatherings on September 21. A day earlier, the US Embassy in Manila issued a similar warning to its nationals.