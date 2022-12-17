Philippines: Self-exiled communist leader Joma Sison dies at 83

His offer of talks comes after PTI once again threatened to dissolve assemblies of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces
Philippine communist leader Jose Maria Sison died on Friday night at the age of 83 after a two-week confinement in a hospital in the Netherlands, his party said on Saturday.
Sison is the founder of the Philippine Communist Party, whose military wing - the New People's Army (NPA) - has been waging an armed rebellion in one of the world's longest-running insurgencies. The conflict between the NPA and the Philippine government has killed more than 40,000 people.
"The Filipino proletariat and toiling people grieve the death of their teacher and guiding light," the party said in a statement on its website.
The self-exiled communist leader has lived in Europe since the late 1980s, after his release from jail following the fall of dictator Ferdinand Marcos, whose namesake son was elected president in a May election this year.
ALSO READ:
Sison was put on a US terrorist list in 2002, preventing him from travelling.
The party said Sison died peacefully at around 8.40 pm (4.40 UAE time) on Friday after being confined in the hospital in Utrecht. It did not give a reason for Sison's confinement.
"Even as we mourn, we vow (to) continue to give all our strength and determination to carry the revolution forward guided by the memory and teachings of the people's beloved Ka Joma," the party said.
Sison was also known as Joma and "Ka" means comrade.
President Marcos' predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, had prioritised ending the conflict when he took office in 2016, but he abandoned peace efforts, infuriated by repeated rebel attacks during the talks
At its peak, the NPA had 25,000 armed fighters, but now has about 2,000, the military has said.
His offer of talks comes after PTI once again threatened to dissolve assemblies of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces
They dashed together down a mountain with white beards and Santa hats flapping in the breeze at the Sunday River ski resort in Maine
For the UK PM, who took office amid economic crisis and after months of political upheaval, Biden might offer a blueprint for political rehabilitation
Splashdown in the Pacific off the Mexican island of Guadalupe is scheduled for 1739 GMT (9.39pm local time)
The American basketball player was released from a Russian prison in exchange for Viktor Bout who was sentenced to 25 years behind bars in the US
Videos on social media showed a huge fire, with people fleeing the burning building into a parking lot
Maezawa's mission aboard the 'Starship' vehicle is scheduled to take eight days from launch to return to earth, including three days circling the moon
Francis briefly breaks down during traditional ceremony in Rome