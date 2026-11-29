The Philippine government said Sunday it is searching for about 30 of its citizens that one senator alleged were "tricked" into joining the Russian military.

Senator Raffy Tulfo said he brought to the government's attention a viral video showing Filipinos who said they were in Russia and being forced to train for what one of them described as "war deployment".

"They were tricked with job offers as cleaners or construction workers, but have been training for war for a month," Tulfo said in a statement.

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Both Russia and Ukraine have recruited thousands of foreigners for their armies since Moscow launched its offensive on Kyiv nearly five years ago.

"We have established their location, but we will not disclose that detail or the country involved due to the sensitive nature of the actions being undertaken to help them," President Ferdinand Marcos's spokeswoman Claire Castro said in a separate statement.

Calls to the Russian embassy in Manila went unanswered.

In the video, the Filipinos — dressed in military uniforms and speaking Tagalog, the country's main language — appealed to Marcos to bring them home from an unspecified location in Russia.

The Philippine foreign department said its embassy in Moscow was "undertaking efforts to verify the identities, whereabouts, and circumstances of Filipinos allegedly recruited for civilian employment but who reportedly found themselves undergoing military training".

Castro said the justice department has previously filed cases against five entities allegedly recruiting "for alleged military work abroad". She gave no details.

The Philippine immigration bureau disclosed that it had prevented 86 Filipinos from leaving the country over the past year, saying they may have been victimised by human traffickers.

It said they claimed to be tourists travelling to Russia, Brunei, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan, but later admitted they intended to seek employment abroad.

"Do not gamble with your life. No job offer is worth being sent to a conflict zone," Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado said in a statement.

More than 10 million Filipinos work abroad, sending home tens of billions of dollars to their families every year, according to central bank data.

In February, the foreign department strongly cautioned Filipinos against accepting employment offers "that may involve recruitment into foreign armed forces, including and under the guise of regular civilian employment in other sectors".

Manila has previously said it was trying to verify reports that some Filipinos fighting for Russia have been killed in Ukraine, but has yet to confirm any.