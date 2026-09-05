Philipine VP Duterte posts bail after arrest warrant over 'grave threats' against Marcos

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte posted bail at a Manila courthouse on Saturday, a day after an arrest warrant was issued over her alleged death threat against the country's president.

Duterte was charged last month with "grave threats" stemming from a late-night news briefing in which she claimed to have hired a hitman to kill President Ferdinand Marcos, his wife and a congressman cousin should she be cut down first. She later said the comments had been misconstrued.

The alleged assassination threat also forms a crucial element of her ongoing Senate impeachment trial, where a guilty verdict would see her removed from office and permanently banned from politics.

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"The vice president voluntarily appeared before the court that issued the warrant, so there was no need for her to be arrested," her lawyer Lawrence Lim said after Duterte emerged from the regional courthouse holding a court order confirming she had posted a cash bond.

Prior to entering, Duterte had told reporters she feared for her life.

"I don't want to (post bail) if no one is watching," she said, claiming to be the victim of police harassment.

"Will they throw me into the (jail) and then one night I die in my sleep?" she said.

'Grave threats'

Under the Philippine legal code, a criminal conviction on the "grave threats" charge would carry a jail term of up to six months.

The vice president's legal team issued a statement on Friday saying she had "no intention of evading the law and will continue to exercise all her legal remedies".

Justice department officials have rejected her lawyers' argument that she cannot be prosecuted for offences that are also tied to her impeachment.

Duterte was impeached in May by the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, on charges that also included graft and corruption.

A guilty verdict in the Senate — where her trial recently concluded its ninth week — would spell an end to a planned run for president in 2028.

Duterte first announced her candidacy in February.