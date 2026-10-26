Philippines repatriates 117 Filipino workers from Saudi Arabia amid Middle East tensions

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A total of 117 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have returned to the Philippines from Saudi Arabia under a government-assisted voluntary repatriation programme, as tensions continue across the Middle East.

The workers arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on Sunday, October 25, aboard Gulf Air flight GF154 and Qatar Airways flight QR928. Their return was facilitated by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

The returning workers received medical and financial assistance, temporary accommodation and transportation to their home provinces.

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The repatriation comes as the Houthis continue to target Saudi airports, ports and oil installations with ballistic missiles and drones. The attacks have taken place almost daily over the past two weeks, killing at least 18 people and injuring many others, while also causing property damage, according to reports.

Earlier this month, deadly attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport killed 14 people and injured others. The victims included nationals of Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Jordan, Pakistan and Palestine.

Two Filipinos were also left in intensive care following the incident. DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said on October 11 that no Filipino had died in the attack, which Saudi authorities described as the third reported strike on the airport within a week.

The repatriation was carried out under the Philippine government's Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, Transport (UPLIFT) initiative, specifically its “Saving Lives” component, in line with a directive from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., the DMW said.

The DMW and OWWA said they assisted the return of 383 Filipino workers and their dependents to the Philippines between October 19 and 25.

The first group of 34 workers was repatriated on October 19, following the Houthis October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport.

Another 39 Filipino workers from Saudi Arabia were expected to arrive on Monday night, October 26. If they arrived as scheduled, the total number of workers and dependents assisted by the government would reach 422, according to the DMW.