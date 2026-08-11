Philippines repatriates 22 seafarers after drone attacks in Hormuz, Black Sea

Twenty-two Filipino seafarers have safely returned to the Philippines after the vessels they were working on were affected by drone attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and the Black Sea, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said on Tuesday, August 11.

In a post on Facebook, the DMW said the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) arrived in the country on August 10. The seafarers were members of the crews of the M/V Acheloos and M/V Else, which had 14 and eight Filipino workers on board, respectively.

The returning OFWs arrived at NAIA Terminal 3 via Qatar Airways flight QR932 and Turkish Airlines flight TK084, according to the DMW.

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The DMW expressed its relief over the safe return of the seafarers. "On behalf of our government, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, we are glad that you have returned home safe and sound," Officer-in-Charge Asst. Secretary Agusto San Diego said in Filipino.

In coordination with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa), the DMW provided the repatriated workers with airport assistance and financial support. They were also given initial medical examinations by the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) Medical Team to assess their condition after the ordeal.

Beyond their immediate needs, the DMW and Owwa instructed the workers’ manning agencies to conduct physical and psychological assessments. The agencies were also directed to make sure that the seafarers receive all benefits and compensation to which they are entitled in connection with their repatriation.

The recent incident comes after a separate drone attack in the Black Sea in July, amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. At that time, the DMW reported that two Filipino seafarers were killed and at least 12 others were injured.

Because of the continuing risks in the region, the DMW emphasised that the Black Sea remains classified as a “high-risk” area. The agency reminded manning agencies that Filipino seafarers have the right to refuse deployment to dangerous areas, and their decision must be respected.

The DMW said it will continue monitoring the welfare of the repatriated workers and coordinating with concerned agencies to ensure that they receive the necessary medical, psychological, and financial assistance as they return to their families and communities.