Philippines renews appeal for clemency for Filipina on death row in Indonesia

This file photo taken on April 21, 2015, shows Filipina drug convict and death row prisoner Mary Jane Veloso, clad in traditional Indonesian attire, taking part in a programme celebrating Kartini Day in honour of Indonesian national hero and women's rights activist Raden Kartini at Yogyakarta prison in Yogyakarta. — AFP file

Published: Tue 9 Jan 2024, 2:21 PM Last updated: Tue 9 Jan 2024, 2:22 PM

The Philippines renewed on Tuesday its appeal for clemency for a Filipino woman on death row in Indonesia, hours before the country's president was scheduled to arrive in Manila for an official visit.

It was the latest high-level attempt to save the life of Mary Jane Veloso, who was arrested in Indonesia in 2010 carrying a suitcase lined with 2.6kg of heroin and was later sentenced to death.

She won a last-minute reprieve from the firing squad in 2015 after a woman suspected of recruiting her was arrested in the Philippines.

"We're working to see whether we can find a way towards resolving the case soon, and clemency," Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo told reporters after meeting with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in Manila.

At their meeting, Manalo "reiterated the Philippine request for clemency to be granted to Ms Veloso", foreign department spokeswoman Teresita Daza told reporters.

Manalo previously sought clemency for Veloso in 2022.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who is set to leave office in October after reaching the end of a two-term limit, is due to hold talks with his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos on Wednesday.

The parents and children of Veloso, who turns 39 on Wednesday, are expected to join a protest near the palace.