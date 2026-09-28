Philippines reaffirms two-state solution, confirms joining Netanyahu UN walkout

The Philippines reiterated its support for a two-state solution to the Palestinian question, saying it is the only viable path for an independent Palestine and a secure Israel to coexist side by side.

In a statement, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Manila would continue to uphold the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, adding Israel's push to advance its East 1 (E1) plan and the rise in settler violence "may contravene international law."

DFA spokesperson Analyn Ratonel said the Philippine delegation joined the walkout before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address at the UN General Assembly last week “in global solidarity for peace in the Middle East.”

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Manila-based Philippines–Palestine Friendship Association (PPFA) welcomed the Philippine delegation’s walkout, saying the act of solidarity “has never been more important as Israel's continuing genocide, occupation, and war crimes against the Palestinian people.”

“This is proof that governments can no longer afford to be passive spectators. The times demand that the international community stand on the side of humanity, justice, and the Palestinian people's right to self-determination,” PPFA said on Monday.

“The UN must not become a platform for those accused of grave international crimes to whitewash their record and evade accountability,” the group added.

Why did the Philippines join the walkout?

In a rare instance, the Philippines was among the more than 70 countries that staged the walkout just as Netanyahu was ready to start his speech before the UN General Assembly.

Initial reports said the Philippines remained in the hall, but Manila announced that it joined the walkout to reiterate its alarm over “Israel's efforts to advance its E1 settlement plan” and "the continued rise of settler violence in the West Bank.”

The Philippines warned that these actions "may contravene international law" and harm efforts to reach "a just, lasting and comprehensive solution to the Middle East conflict."

The Philippine government also called on "all parties to desist from unilateral actions that erode the conditions of peace."

Constant support

Last July, DFA secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro said at the high-level 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting that Manila backs the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

“We have consistently supported the two-state solution, which remains the only viable path to a just and lasting peace, with Palestine and Israel coexisting side by side in peace and security,” she said.

Lazaro added: “The Philippines shall continue to support initiatives that promote the inalienable right to self-determination of the Palestinian people. The Philippines remains steadfast in seeking to enhance its bilateral partnership also with the State of Palestine."

Walking out of the UN General Assembly while Netanyahu and the US watched was a rare and strong deviation from the country’s conservative diplomatic posture, however.

The Philippines, a known US ally, rarely deviated from its former colonial master’s stance at the UN. The US is Israel’s biggest military and political supporter, even during the latter’s wars in the Middle East.

But the Philippines has its own special history with the Israeli State. It voted in favor of Israel’s membership in the UN in May 1949.

During World War II, the Philippines welcomed 1,300 Jewish refugees between 1937 and 1941. The European Jews who escaped Nazi persecution and settled in Manila became known as "Manilaners."

Israel had always recognized its debt of gratitude to the Philippines, offering visa-free entry for Filipinos. There are more than 30,000 overseas Filipino workers in Israel.