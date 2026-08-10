Some Philippine provinces declare state of emergency as monsoon death toll hits 13

The Philippines on Monday, August 10, declared a state of emergency in several areas as enhanced southwest monsoon rains, intensified by tropical cyclones over the Western Pacific, battered large parts of the country, leaving at least 13 people dead and affecting 1.3 million residents.

The Office of Civil Defence (OCD) said that 384,520 families across 10 regions had been affected by the prolonged rains. The affected areas include Metro Manila, Cordillera, Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas and the Zamboanga Peninsula.

The monsoon has brought roughly a month’s worth of rainfall to some affected areas over the past 10 days, worsening flooding and disrupting daily life.

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In Dagupan City, local authorities declared a state of calamity following widespread flooding that affected 22,047 families, or about 90,015 people, across 31 barangays, according to the Philippine Information Agency, citing a report from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Twenty-three communities remained flooded, while 65 families, or 202 people, had been pre-emptively evacuated to six evacuation centres.

Meanwhile, 65 families or 202 individuals have been preemptively evacuated to six evacuation centers.

Several major roads were impassable to light vehicles, while classes at all levels were suspended for a seventh consecutive day due to the weather conditions.

Several major roads are impassable to light vehicles, and classes at all levels have been suspended for seven consecutive days due to the prevailing conditions.

This declaration facilitates the use of necessary funds and resources for relief, response, rehabilitation, and other immediate needs of affected residents. It also implements price control on basic necessities and prime commodities while authorities are tasked to monitor and prevent overpricing, profiteering, and hoarding.

The local government of Montalban in Rizal province also declared a state of calamity on Monday due to the heavy to intense rains brought by the enhanced southwest monsoon.

Face-to-face classes at all levels in public and private schools in affected areas have also been suspended on Tuesday, August 11. Students will shift to alternative distance-learning arrangements in accordance with their schools’ guidelines.

Authorities across affected areas have placed disaster response teams, health workers, rescue personnel and local officials on alert as they prioritise evacuations, relief distribution and the safety of residents.

Mass evacuations

The OCD, secretariat of the Philippine National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, added that 624 relief centers are currently hosting 16,130 families (58,650 individuals) who have evacuated from severe flooding. An additional 11,360 families (39,290 individuals) are being served in temporary shelters.

The weather disturbances also damaged a total of 367 houses. Of these, 340 were partially damaged and 27 were totally destroyed, OCD spokesperson Junie Castillo said in a public briefing Monday.

Infrastructure damage was estimated at P1.12 billion while agricultural losses stood at P135.3 million, affecting 6,010 farmers and 4,516 hectares of farmland across five regions, according to the Philippine Department of Agriculture (DA).