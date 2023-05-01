Philippines: Power outage cancels flights at Manila's international airport

"Flight delays are expected due to the outage", the Ninoy Aquino International Airport said

Photo: Reuters

By Reuters Published: Mon 1 May 2023, 9:16 AM

The international airport at the Philippines' capital Manila experienced a power outage on Monday in one of its terminals which led to about forty flights being cancelled, the airport said.

"Flight delays are expected due to the outage", the Ninoy Aquino International Airport said in a statement posted on Facebook.

ALSO READ: