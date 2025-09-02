Philippines warns public as over 1,300 online scams rise ahead of Christmas

More than 1,300 cases of online selling scams have been reported in the Philippines during the first eight months of 2025, highlighting the continuing threat of cybercrime in the country.

According to data released by the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP ACG) on Tuesday (September 2), 1,334 cases of online selling scams were recorded between January and August this year. The same period also saw 496 cases in involving investment and task scams, 330 vishing scam cases, and 110 travel-related frauds.

Task scams typically start with unsolicited messages promising high earnings from simple, repetitive work. Victims are then lured into making significant deposits to “complete” additional tasks. Meanwhile, vishing scams involve perpetrators posing as representatives of legitimate companies through phone calls or voice messages to trick victims into revealing sensitive financial information.

According to a report by ABS-CBN, the figures show a slight decline compared with 2024, when the PNP ACG recorded 3,025 online selling scams, 1,101 investment and task scams, 589 vishing cases, and 253 travel scams.

Authorities are particularly alert as the Philippines enters the -Ber months — a period that unofficially kicks off the country's extended Christmas season.

In the Philippines, employees are entitled to a 13th-month pay — a mandatory benefit equivalent to one's salary, typically credited in December. This bonus is designed to help workers cover holiday expenses, but it also means bank accounts hold more funds than usual, making employees more attractive targets for criminals.

Because many Filipinos have extra funds in their accounts during this period, authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant. Filipinos are urged to be careful with engaging with people on social media, and be wary of phone calls from strangers.

"Let us not believe them right away and verify first with financial institutions before we engage with them,” said PNP ACG Lt. Wallen Arancillo during an interview at Camp Crame on Tuesday.