Philippines on alert due to increased unrest of two volcanoes

Authorities in the Philippines reported increased unrest in two of its active volcanoes following lava effusions and eruptions on Thursday and Friday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said both Mayon and Kanlaon volcanoes registered intensified activities, warning residents to stay clear of both eruptions.

Mount Mayon in Albay province, south of Manila, registered lava effusions on three gullies of its near-perfect cone, cascading down to as much as 3.8 kilometers, Phivolcs said.

The volcano also triggered a volcanic earthquake, nearly 400 rockfall and nine pyroclastic activities during the day. It has also expelled 7,000 tonnes of sulfur dioxide fumes into the air.

Phivolcs, as well as local government units, set up a six-kilometre permanent danger zone perimeter around the volcano, forcing several families to prolong their stay in designated evacuation areas.

In Negros Island, central Philippines, Kanlaon Volcano registered an explosive eruption that lasted two minutes following a massive one on Thursday.

It also made a prolonged ash emission event and triggered 11 volcanic earthquakes. Its ash plume was measured at two-kilometres tall and drifted towards the island’s western and southern towns.

La Carlota City officials reported that 30 more families were evacuated from yesterday’s eruption. Kanlaon’s permanent danger zone has remained at four kilometres.

Any aviation-related activity near both volcanoes is temporarily banned.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported it is ready with relief operations for residents affected by the renewed volcanic activity of both volcanoes.

DSWD is in high alert status following Kanlaon’s eruption on Thursday and has prepared family food packs, ready-to-eat meals, and 16,000 non-food relief items for quick distribution.