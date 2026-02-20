Philippines on alert due to increased unrest of two volcanoes

Any aviation-related activity near Mayon and Kanlaon is temporarily banned. Government agencies readied relief packs for residents affected by both volcanoes

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 20 Feb 2026, 4:12 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Authorities in the Philippines reported increased unrest in two of its active volcanoes following lava effusions and eruptions on Thursday and Friday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said both Mayon and Kanlaon volcanoes registered intensified activities, warning residents to stay clear of both eruptions.

Recommended For You

Farhan's maiden ton fires Pakistan into T20 World Cup Super Eight

Farhan's maiden ton fires Pakistan into T20 World Cup Super Eight

Trump sets Iran deadline of 10-15 days, warns Tehran of 'really bad things'

Trump sets Iran deadline of 10-15 days, warns Tehran of 'really bad things'

Meet Dubai businessman who helped free 20,000 prisoners, plans more releases in Ramadan

Meet Dubai businessman who helped free 20,000 prisoners, plans more releases in Ramadan

Al Maya: Honouring the sacred traditions

Al Maya: Honouring the sacred traditions

UAE authority warns of entity impersonating Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange

UAE authority warns of entity impersonating Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange

 

Mount Mayon in Albay province, south of Manila, registered lava effusions on three gullies of its near-perfect cone, cascading down to as much as 3.8 kilometers, Phivolcs said.

The volcano also triggered a volcanic earthquake, nearly 400 rockfall and nine pyroclastic activities during the day. It has also expelled 7,000 tonnes of sulfur dioxide fumes into the air.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Phivolcs, as well as local government units, set up a six-kilometre permanent danger zone perimeter around the volcano, forcing several families to prolong their stay in designated evacuation areas.

In Negros Island, central Philippines, Kanlaon Volcano registered an explosive eruption that lasted two minutes following a massive one on Thursday.

It also made a prolonged ash emission event and triggered 11 volcanic earthquakes. Its ash plume was measured at two-kilometres tall and drifted towards the island’s western and southern towns.

La Carlota City officials reported that 30 more families were evacuated from yesterday’s eruption. Kanlaon’s permanent danger zone has remained at four kilometres.

Any aviation-related activity near both volcanoes is temporarily banned.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported it is ready with relief operations for residents affected by the renewed volcanic activity of both volcanoes.

DSWD is in high alert status following Kanlaon’s eruption on Thursday and has prepared family food packs, ready-to-eat meals, and 16,000 non-food relief items for quick distribution.