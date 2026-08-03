Philippines urges OFW dependents to apply for college scholarships worth up to Dh3,600

The Philippines is encouraging the children and siblings of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to apply for scholarship programmes that can help cover college expenses.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa), an attached agency of the Department of Migrant Workers, offers two scholarship programmes for qualified dependents of OFWs who have active OWWA memberships. The agency provides welfare and support services to overseas Filipino workers and their families.

The OFW Dependent Scholarship Program (ODSP) provides up to Php20,000 (Dh1,200) a year, while the Education for Development Scholarship Programme (EDSP) offers up to Php60,000 (Dh3,600) annually to Grade 12 graduates who pass the qualifying examination administered by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

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This year, two students from the province of Palawan qualified for the EDSP and are now receiving scholarship benefits, according to Philippine Information Agency (PIA).

Speaking during the Kapihan sa PIA forum on July 29, Owwa-Palawan Family Welfare Officer Adignita Elijan said the agency has helped many students complete their degrees over the years, with some graduates going on to become doctors, engineers and other professionals.

In Palawan alone, around 70 new scholars were admitted to the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration's (Owwa) scholarship programme in 2025, on top of those already receiving assistance from previous years.

Applicants must be single, and their OFW parent or sibling must have an active OWWA membership before they apply. Elijan also clarified that scholars can continue receiving financial assistance until they graduate, even if their OFW parent stops working abroad after they are accepted into the programme.

She urged OFWs to keep their OWWA membership active to remain eligible for the agency’s programmes and services. Newly deployed workers are automatically enrolled during the processing of their overseas employment through the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), with membership remaining valid for two years or for the duration of their employment contract, whichever applies.

Interested applicants should watch for the opening of the online application period on OWWA’s official website. As scholarship slots are limited, students are encouraged to prepare their documents early and ensure their OFW family member’s membership is active before applying.