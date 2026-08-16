Philippines confirms no citizens affected by magnitude 7.7 Indonesia quake

Indonesia experiences frequent earthquakes due to its location in the Pacific 'Ring of Fire', an arc of intense seismic activity

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 16 Aug 2026, 2:31 PM
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No Filipinos have been affected by the magnitude 7.7 earthquake that struck off eastern Indonesia on Saturday, August 15, the Philippine Embassy in Jakarta said.

At least 51 people were killed and 36 others were seriously injured by the Saturday morning earthquake, which blocked roads and causing landslides, Indonesian authorities said on Sunday, August 16.

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The quake, followed by some 341 aftershocks, is the Southeast Asian nation's worst in years. Hundreds died after a 2022 earthquake in West Java.

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“Thus far, there are no Filipinos affected by the earthquake, but the Embassy continues to reach out to other members of the Filipino community in the area and stands ready to extend assistance, as necessary,” the Philippine embassy said in an advisory.

"Members of the Filipino community may call the Embassy's Assistance-to-Nationals (ATN) hotline at WhatsApp +62 811 887 344 or email address: jakartape.atn@dfa.gov.ph for any assistance that may be required due to the earthquake," the embassy added.

Meanwhile, Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency, said residents remained trapped in several buildings in earthquake-hit areas, while landslides were reported to have blocked several roads.

Aftermath of the earthquake

Waves of up to 1.6 metres (5.2 feet) were reported in some coastal regions, according to Indonesia's BMKG geological agency.

Indonesia experiences frequent earthquakes due to its location in the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity stretching from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

A devastating 9.1-magnitude tremor in 2004 struck off the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, about 170,000 of them in Indonesia.

It was one of the deadliest natural disasters in recorded history.

In 2018, a magnitude 7.5 earthquake and tsunami struck the city of Palu on Sulawesi island, killing more than 4,000 people.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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