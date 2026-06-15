Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines: GFZ

The quake was at a depth of 117 km according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 15 Jun 2026, 1:53 PM UPDATED: Mon 15 Jun 2026, 2:09 PM
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A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Monday, the Philippine state seismology agency Phivolcs said.

An earlier report by the German Research Centre for Geosciences said that the earthquake was of magnitude 6.3.

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The quake that struck 164 km (102 miles) southeast of Governor Generoso in Davao Oriental province had a depth of 86 km, Phivolcs said, adding that no damage is expected.

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Phivolcs director Teresito Bacolcol told DZMM radio that Monday's quake originated along the Philippine Trench and is not connnected to the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Mindanao on June 8, with its epicentre more than 250 km away.

The death toll from last week's powerful quake has risen to 65 with 36 individuals still missing, the country's civil defence agency said.

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