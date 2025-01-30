Philippines' Marcos plans to meet Trump to discuss immigration policy

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Thursday he plans to meet US President Donald Trump to discuss various issues, including immigration, in an effort to influence policy he said could impact a large number of Filipinos in the United States.

Speaking to reporters on various topics, Marcos also said he would return a Typhon missile system to the United States if China ceased what he said was aggressive and coercive behaviour in the South China Sea, including ramming fishing vessels, use of water cannon and claiming of territory. China has strongly opposed the US deployment of the missile system in the Philippines.