Philippines: Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Luzon

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Luzon in the Philippines on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), GFZ said.

Luzon is the largest island of the Philippines. It is the site of Manila, the nation's capital and major metropolis, and of Quezon City.

Philippine seismology agency Phivolcs said the tremor struck the northern town of Bangui in Ilocos province. The agency was not expecting damage, but said aftershocks are likely from the shallow quake.