Philippines launches e-visa in Dubai to attract more UAE tourists

A senior Filipino diplomat is optimistic more tourists from the UAE will come and visit the Philippines with the introduction of electronic visa (e-Visa) system.

Philippine consul general Ambrosio Brian F. Enciso III announced during a press briefing on Monday that the Philippine consulate in Dubai has joined 94 other missions across the world that are now processing e-visas.

“This is part of the strategy to boost tourism in the Philippines,” Enciso told Khaleej Times, noting: “UAE residents are used to convenience when they’re traveling and now it will be easier for them to go to the Philippines.”

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Many travelers to the Philippines already enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival privileges, including Emiratis, Europeans, Canadians, US citizens, and nationals of South Asian countries.

Enciso noted the e-visa system will benefit nationals of at least 37 countries who are required to apply for a physical visa, including Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Armenia, Cuba, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Moldova, Palestine, Pakistan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, Yemen.

Enciso underscored the e-visa is for tourism purposes only and not valid for employment. It is also non-extendable and not convertible to another visa, including employment or student visa.

Under the new system, approved e-Visa holders can present their visas upon arrival in the Philippines either digitally or in printed form. Physical visa stickers will no longer be affixed to their passports.

The e-Visa system (https://evisa.gov.ph) will operate alongside Machine Readable Visa (MRV) stickers for individual temporary visitor visas under Category 9(a) and other applicable Philippine visa categories.

Validity, duration and fees

E-visa type: single and mutiple (for business, pleasure, tourism, medical treatment, training, conference, meeting, workshops/ Seminars

Timeline/ processing: Single entry (7-12 working days)/ Multiple entry (15-40 working days)

Fees:

Single entry Dh260

Multiple entry (6 months - Dh420

Multiple entry (1 year) - Dh580

Validity/ days allowed to stay in the Philippines: 7 to 59 days, depending on the nationality

(More details to follow)