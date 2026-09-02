Philippines kicks off world’s longest Christmas season as Filipinos shop for festive wares

Like millions of other Filipinos, nurse Julie gets excited when September 1 shows on the calendar. She is in charge of putting up Christmas decors at home as the world’s longest Yuletide season begins.

Manila’s shopping districts have begun putting their Christmas decors and wares on display, hoping for early shoppers to buoy their sagging sales since the Middle East war deflated the Philippine economy for much of the year.

Dapitan Market at the boundary of Manila and Quezon City begins selling Christmas trees as well as their balls and other trinkets. While Philippine malls mostly sell Chinese-made items, this market is known for local handicrafts made of bamboo, wood, ceramic and vines creatively formed into Christmas trees, balls, stars, and lanterns. In keeping with Christmas’ color palette, anything red, green and white is popular with shoppers.

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Christmas = Good sales

In the Philippines’ most famous bargain shopping district of Divisoria, stalls have begun displaying both colorful and plain white Christmas lights. Vendors are selling lights unsold last season at bottom peso prices, hoping to recoup lost capital.

“Of course, as December nears, we will be upping the prices a little bit. By then, the new imports from China would be available,” long-time Divisoria vendor Susan said.

She told Khaleej Times her inventory of raincoats, boots and umbrellas is slowly giving way to Christmas items. “Filipinos are shopped out of rainy-day items, along with bags, uniforms, shoes, and school items as the academic year has already begun. We are looking at Christmas to give us good sales,” Susan said.

Susan added that she hopes government offices would still come to Divisoria for bulk purchases of Christmas items. Philippine government offices and public plazas are usually dressed up with Christmas lights as December draws near. Tall Christmas trees and colorful lights are usually put up by October, bypassing Halloween.

“But online shops are giving us a run for our money. They offer free delivery to retail buyers who do not want to brave Divisoria’s crowded streets when it is time to buy Christmas items and gifts,” Susan said. “But shopping in Divisoria is part of the Christmas experience for many Filipinos,” she pointed out.

More Christmas cheer

Food agent Sophia meanwhile has become busier making the rounds of both corporate and government offices as September begins. She is hoping to snag bulk orders of packed food items to be distributed as giveaways and gifts at Christmas parties beginning December 1.

“Our items are one of the practical gifts many Filipinos have grown accustomed to during Yuletide,” Sophia said. Her spaghetti noodles, sauces, edam cheese (known locally as queso de bola, round cheese), hotdogs, packed meat, cream, banana ketchup, and others would eventually find their way into every home that celebrates Yuletide as Noche Buena, or a midnight feast on Christmas Eve.

After her hospital shift on Tuesday, Julie brought out the boxes where she had put their decors after this year’s Feast of the Three Kings in January. In the Philippines, the Christmas season is often five months long.

“I will first inspect the lights to see if some of the bulbs are blown. I have become adept at replacing them myself,” she said.

Julie said she is looking at decorating their Christmas tree with white lights, balls and sparkles this year.

“The year has been gloomy throughout because of the Middle East war. Fuel and food prices have gone way up and we need the cheer that Christmas gives us,” Julie concluded.