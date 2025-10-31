Philippines' Kanlaon Volcano spews ash; alert level 2 remains

Ash emission was reported in Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island on Friday (October 31) morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said.

In a social media post on social media platform X, PHIVOLCS said the volcano’s summit crater spewed ash from 6.30am (2.30am UAE time) to 6.37am (2.37am UAE time).

“This event generated grayish plumes that rose up to 250 metres above the crater before drifting to the northwest as recorded by the Kanlaon Volcano Observatory - Canlaon City (KVO-CC) IP Camera,” the authority said, showing a time lapse footage of ash emission.

The volcano erupted on October 24 and has been on Alert Level 2 since. Alert Level 2 means there is an increased unrest, and sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions may occur in the volcano.

Under Alert Level 2, entry into the four-kilometre radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) and the flying of any aircraft close to the volcano are prohibited.

In July this year, thousands of residents across 30 neighbourhoods have been forced to flee their homes due to the volcano's activity. As of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)'s update on July 6, a total of 94,228 individuals have been affected. Of these, 5,940 people are currently staying in evacuation centres, while 10,621 others have taken temporary shelter elsewhere.

In response, the Philippine government has provided more than Php192.7 million worth of humanitarian assistance to communities affected by the continued unrest of Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island.