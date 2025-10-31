  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Oct 31, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 9, 1447 | Fajr 05:07 | DXB weather-sun.svg29.1°C

Philippines' Kanlaon Volcano spews ash; alert level 2 remains

In July this year, thousands of residents across 30 neighbourhoods have been forced to flee their homes due to the volcano's activity

Published: Fri 31 Oct 2025, 9:23 AM

Top Stories

New e-passports for Indian expats: 10 things you need to know

New e-passports for Indian expats: 10 things you need to know

'Worth it': Why young UAE residents are lifting heavy trash bags to keep desert clean

'Worth it': Why young UAE residents are lifting heavy trash bags to keep desert clean

Dubai Ride 2025: Cycle past Burj Khalifa, iconic landmarks as registrations open

Dubai Ride 2025: Cycle past Burj Khalifa, iconic landmarks as registrations open

Ash emission was reported in Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island on Friday (October 31) morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said.

In a social media post on social media platform X, PHIVOLCS said the volcano’s summit crater spewed ash from 6.30am (2.30am UAE time) to 6.37am (2.37am UAE time).

Recommended For You

Trump announces trade breakthrough with South Korea on Asia trip

Trump announces trade breakthrough with South Korea on Asia trip

Tristar’s Safety at Sea event to highpoint UAE as global maritime hub

Tristar’s Safety at Sea event to highpoint UAE as global maritime hub

$28.6tr boost: ADGM ranks among world’s fastest-growing financial centres

$28.6tr boost: ADGM ranks among world’s fastest-growing financial centres

To reduce turbulence, make flights smoother Emirates uses AI, real-time data

To reduce turbulence, make flights smoother Emirates uses AI, real-time data

Dubai: Flying taxis, driverless cars to take centrestage at 2026 transport summit

Dubai: Flying taxis, driverless cars to take centrestage at 2026 transport summit

 

“This event generated grayish plumes that rose up to 250 metres above the crater before drifting to the northwest as recorded by the Kanlaon Volcano Observatory - Canlaon City (KVO-CC) IP Camera,” the authority said, showing a time lapse footage of ash emission.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The volcano erupted on October 24 and has been on Alert Level 2 since. Alert Level 2 means there is an increased unrest, and sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions may occur in the volcano.

Under Alert Level 2, entry into the four-kilometre radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) and the flying of any aircraft close to the volcano are prohibited.

In July this year, thousands of residents across 30 neighbourhoods have been forced to flee their homes due to the volcano's activity. As of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)'s update on July 6, a total of 94,228 individuals have been affected. Of these, 5,940 people are currently staying in evacuation centres, while 10,621 others have taken temporary shelter elsewhere.

In response, the Philippine government has provided more than Php192.7 million worth of humanitarian assistance to communities affected by the continued unrest of Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island.