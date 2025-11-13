  • search in Khaleej Times
Juan Ponce Enrile, architect of Philippine martial law, dies at 101: Daughter

Enrile, who was being treated for pneumonia, died at home surrounded by family, according to Katrina Ponce Enrile

Published: Thu 13 Nov 2025, 2:13 PM

'Thought it was a prank': Indian expat wins $1 million at Dubai Duty Free after 10 years

'I've been in UAE for 58 years’: Meet expat who came to Dubai in a boat in 1967

Apple to launch iPhone Pocket on November 14: What is it and will it be available in UAE?

Juan Ponce Enrile, a shrewd political operator who helped author the brutal martial law of Philippine dictator of Ferdinand Marcos Sr regime, died Thursday at the age of 101, his daughter said.

Enrile, who was being treated for pneumonia, died at home at 4.21pm (0821 GMT) "surrounded by our family", Katrina Ponce Enrile said on her Facebook page, adding there would be a public viewing.

Gaza families still without electricity despite ceasefire

Dubai: Indian teen dies after falling from building while taking photos

Twinkle Khanna returns with 'Mrs Funnybones' sequel after a decade

The illusion of access: 94% of stocks are missing from your app

Tommy Fleetwood Academy expands to Abu Dhabi, elevating golf development in the UAE

