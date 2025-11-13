Juan Ponce Enrile, architect of Philippine martial law, dies at 101: Daughter

Juan Ponce Enrile, a shrewd political operator who helped author the brutal martial law of Philippine dictator of Ferdinand Marcos Sr regime, died Thursday at the age of 101, his daughter said.

Enrile, who was being treated for pneumonia, died at home at 4.21pm (0821 GMT) "surrounded by our family", Katrina Ponce Enrile said on her Facebook page, adding there would be a public viewing.

