Homes underwater, no power: Filipinos share harrowing videos as back-to-back typhoons hit

As Typhoons Kalmaegi and Super Typhoon Fung-wong lashed the Philippines, many residents turned to social media to document the devastation.

Videos circulating online show entire neighbourhoods submerged in floodwaters, with only rooftops visible above the relentless surge, capturing the fear, desperation, and uncertainty faced by countless families.

In Dinapigue, Isabela, strong waves pounded the coast on Sunday (November 9) afternoon as Super Typhoon Fung-wong intensified over the Philippines, with landfall expected in Aurora province between 8pm (4 pm UAE time) and 11pm (7 pm UAE time).

In a video posted by Princess Joeuana Ramos, massive waves crash through fences and flood rushing into homes, carrying debris such as tree trunks and logs.

Super Typhoon Fung-wong comes just days after Typhoon Kalmaegi, locally known as Typhoon Tino, devastated the Philippines' Central Visayas region, killing at least 188 people and leaving hundreds missing, making it the deadliest natural disaster to hit the country this year.

Typhoon Kalmaegi’s destruction

As Fung-wong loomed, residents of Cebu — still reeling from Kalmaegi’s aftermath — shared their own accounts of survival. In one particularly heart-wrenching TikTok post from November 7, a woman and her family sit drenched atop their flooded home, exhaustion etched across their faces.

"This is me and my family on our rooftop. I made this video just in case we wouldn't make it out alive," she wrote.

In her caption, the uploader — who goes by the username Chine — shared how they waited for rescue in vain. "The flood was rising fast, we thought it was the end. We live near the fire station and police station, but no one came to rescue us. This is the reality of corruption in the Philippines."

Her post struck a nerve nationwide, echoing public anger over corruption scandals, including alleged “ghost” flood-control projects that left communities defenceless during the storms.

Another viral TikTok video — shared by user @bernheizelflores and viewed over 3.7 million times — shows cars swallowed by muddy torrents in Cebu.

"We did our part, stocked food, packed medicines. but how do we fight floods caused by corruption? Billions for "projects" yet Cebu still sinks. No drainage, no plan, no shame," the user wrote in his video caption.

Meanwhile, Ed Ramos, a resident of Liloan in Cebu, documented the moment Typhoon Kalmaegi struck on November 4. In his footage, power went out at 3.16am; by 6.26am, floodwaters had risen so fast that cars floated down streets and homes were half-submerged. In the aftermath, the ground was caked in thick mud, vehicles were overturned, and homes lay in ruins.

In another viral video, residents were seen rescuing eight people trapped in their car amid raging floodwaters. Tying ropes to nearby posts, they braved the violent current to reach those stranded — showing extraordinary courage even as one wrong step could have cost them their lives.

Their bravery, shared thousands of times online, became a symbol of bayanihan — the Filipino spirit of communal unity and courage in times of crisis.