Philippines to give training, livelihood support for OFWs returning from Middle East

Returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), especially those coming home from conflict-affected areas in the Middle East, will have opportunities to rebuild their livelihoods as the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) rolls out new skills training and reintegration programmes.

Dole Acting Secretary Francis Tolentino said the department will work with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to provide returning workers with opportunities for employment, skills development, and livelihood support.

In an interview with GMA News’ Super Radyo dzBB, Tolentino said he had reached an agreement with DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac to strengthen government efforts to help returning OFWs transition back into the local workforce.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Two weeks ago, Secretary Cacdac and I agreed, along with Tesda, to strengthen the reintegration programme,” Tolentino said in Filipino.

For OFWs who wish to start businesses instead of seeking employment, Tolentino said Dole and Tesda will provide livelihood assistance, particularly for groups that pool their resources to establish small enterprises.

Tolentino said the reintegration initiative is already underway and is aimed at helping returning workers find sustainable opportunities after their overseas employment.

Meanwhile, Dole is set to begin conducting monthly job fairs starting September 2026 as part of the government’s efforts to expand employment opportunities nationwide.

The initiative follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s announcement during his State of the Nation Address (Sona) highlighting measures to strengthen job creation and employment support.