Philippines fugitive ex-congressman linked in flood control kickbacks arrested in Prague: Marcos

A fugitive former congressman wanted for months in the Philippines for allegedly receiving and facilitating hundreds of millions kickbacks from anomalous flood control projects has been arrested in Prague, Czech Republic, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced on Thursday.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Marcos said former Ako Bicol representative Zaldy Co is now detained in Prague after crossing into the Czech Republic without proper documentation and is currently in the custody of Czech authorities.

"We are in close coordination with the Czech government to ensure that all legal processes are followed and to arrange for his return to the Philippines at the soonest possible time," added Marcos, noting: "We will keep the public informed as developments unfold."

Co is facing several graft and malversation charges tied to the anomalous flood control projects.

Co was the former chair of the House Committee on Appropriations that oversees the Philippine national budget. He left the country after being implicated in the multibillion-peso flood control scandal and had been on the run since July 2025.

While in hiding, Co released a series of videos alleging it was Marcos who ordered insertions in the 2025 budget, from which as high as 25 per cent was taken as kickbacks.