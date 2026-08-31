Philippines floods: Pres Marcos draws flak for partying as rains submerge communities

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr was revealed to be revelling while a large part of his country was submerged in floodwaters last week, singing a ditty to his wife, Liza Araneta-Marcos, who celebrated her 67th birthday.

Many Filipinos criticized Marcos for partying amid the worst flooding his country had suffered in decades, saying holding a bash at one of their residences in Makati City was “tone deaf” as dozens died and millions in damages have been reported from the monsoon-fed rains and floods.

There were heavy rains and massive flooding on Wednesday when the party was held. That day, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported 31 deaths, 19 injuries and three missing. The agency also estimated infrastructure destruction at P5.5 billion (Dh333 million); agricultural losses at P1.9 billion (Dh115 million); there were 2,800 damaged homes; and 104 cities and municipalities had been declared a state of calamity.

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‘Off key’

Filipinos noted the presidential couple’s birthday bash was “off key.” “This one just sings while we are submerged in floods,” Tarlac resident Justine Ochinang said.

“Was he singing ‘It’s raining in Manila, while there was no one to save us and we are submerged? He should have sung it for hours to make perfect,” Manila flood victim James Gan fumed.

Presidential spokesperson Claire Castro defended Marcos from the social media backlash, saying the president’s attendance at his wife’s party did not mean he was abandoning the flooded residents of various parts of the Philippines.

The spokesperson said Marcos inspected flood control measures before the party.

But netizens noted that since their heyday during the Ferdinand Marcos Sr. dictatorship in the 1960s through the first half of the 1980s, the Marcoses are known for their lavish parties, turning the presidential palace into a party place on many occasions.

Luxurious garb by politicians

Meanwhite, it was not just the Marcos couple that earned the ire of Filipinos amid their “unprecedented suffering.” Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda and her vice-governor son Dennis were spotted wearing expensive clothing while visiting flood victims over the weekend.

“Balmain, Burberry, and Prada amid these floods?!” one circulating post read. “I immediately noticed the Burberry jacket. The rich can afford such designer labels while regular folks couldn’t afford ordinary raincoats,” another commenter added.

The ultra-rich Pineda political dynasty has ruled Pampanga, one of the worst flooded provinces last weekend, for decades, fuelled by alleged illegal gambling money.

“They need to feel that they are above us,” one netizen said. “Our public officials are so insensitive,” another wrote.

Angry Filipinos abroad

The First Couple’s event did not escape criticism from Filipinos in Dubai.

In response to an earlier Khaleej Times story on floods in Luzon island, Milo Delos Reyes said Marcos was “partying to the max” while the country was inundated.

Nereliza Villapando-Rodrigo correctly predicted that Castro would be out defending her boss; while Cusay Ahya wrote: “Amid the floods back in the Philippines, the president [was] partying, [having a] concert, [and] celebrating his wife’s birthday."