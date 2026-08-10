Philippine floods: Death toll rises to 13 as monsoon rains affect 1.3 million

Southwest monsoon-battered Philippines reported at least 13 casualties and 1.3 million affected residents across large swathes of the country, its Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said Monday, August 10.

Enhanced by several tropical cyclones swirling over parts of the Western Pacific, the monsoon dumped a month’s worth of rain in the affected regions in the last 10 days.

Authorities said 384,520 families were affected across 10 regions, including Metro Manila, Cordillera, Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula.

Benguet Province recorded the highest number of fatalities, with seven due to three separate landslides in La Trinidad (2), Baguio (4) and Atok (1). In Baguio, three were rescued while six others remain missing as of Monday, local police reported.

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Two persons were also reported killed by a rockslide in Rodriguez, Rizal province, located immediately east of Metro Manila, while one died after being struck by a falling tree in Antipolo City in the same province.

In Batangas Province, one died of electrocution in Lipa City when he touched an electric pole while fording a flooded street; another was killed in Santa Teresita, Batangas, due to a landslide; and one drowned in Batangas City.

OCD Deputy Administrator for Operations Laurence Mina said they are currently validating reports of 14 injured individuals across the country. Twelve were injured due to landslides in various areas in Benguet, one in Rizal due to strong currents, and one in Cavite due to a vehicular accident caused by inclement weather.

A total of nine persons remain missing, eight in Benguet due to landslides and one in Batangas, OCD said.

Mass evacuations

The OCD, secretariat of the Philippine National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, added that 624 relief centers are currently hosting 16,130 families (58,650 individuals) who have evacuated from severe flooding. An additional 11,360 families (39,290 individuals) are being served in temporary shelters.

The weather disturbances also damaged a total of 367 houses. Of these, 340 were partially damaged and 27 were totally destroyed, OCD spokesperson Junie Castillo said in a public briefing Monday.

Infrastructure damage was estimated at P1.12 billion while agricultural losses stood at P135.3 million, affecting 6,010 farmers and 4,516 hectares of farmland across five regions, according to the Philippine Department of Agriculture (DA).

Flashflood alert in Metro Manila

The Hydro-Meteorology Division of the Philippine weather agency, meanwhile, issued a flash flood alert over parts of Metro Manila at 11am local time. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said La Mesa Dam, east of the metropolis, is about to overflow and may cause more flooding in Quezon City, Caloocan, City, Valenzuela City, Malabon City and Navotas City.

“The water level of La Mesa Dam isat 80.11 meters…Excess floodwaters will overflow in the event that the dam’s water level reaches 80.15 meters,” PAGASA said. It added that residents along the Tullahan River banks are “advised to be alert for possible flash floods.”

Government offices and classes are again cancelled on Monday throughout much of Luzon Island, Western Visayas and Western Mindanao. PAGASA also issued floodwatch warnings in the Pampanga (Central Luzon), Agno and Abra river basins (Ilocos Region) and throughout the National Capital Region.