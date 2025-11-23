Philippine President office hits back as VP Sara Duterte challenges Marcos to drug test

The Philippine President's office, Malacañang Palace, responded on Sunday (November 23) to Vice President Sara Duterte’s challenge for Ferdinand Marcos, Jr to take a hair follicle test to refute allegations that he is using illegal drugs.

In a statement, Palace press officer Undersecretary Claire Castro reminded the public that during former President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration, a similar request for a drug test was deemed impossible.

“Has she (VP Sara) forgotten what the former Palace spokesperson’s response was back then — that you cannot command the President to take a drug test?", Castro said in Tagalog, according to GMA News.

The statement came after VP Sara asserted that government officials cannot refuse requests for drug tests, neuropsychiatric evaluations, or other assessments of fitness to lead.

In response, the President's office emphasised that Marcos has continued to carry out his duties despite repeated allegations, including claims made by his eldest sister, Senator Imee Marcos.

"President Marcos Jr. continues to work and chase down corrupt officials, and is not like the others who exhibit signs of violence, cussing (people), threatening lives, and uncontrollable anger," she said. "That is the behavior of someone high that seems to be under the influence of illegal drugs."

Meanwhile, Duterte has reiterated that she believed members of the First Family were drug users. “Everyone who has attended their parties says they use drugs,” she claimed.

Senator Marcos' allegations

The controversy resurfaced after Senator Imee Marcos, speaking at an Iglesia Ni Cristo rally in Luneta on November 17, alleged that her brother, First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, and their friends were using illegal drugs.

She also claimed that Marcos’ children, including Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Sandro Marcos, were involved and that they encouraged other family members to partake. Imee Marcos then challenged the First Family to take a hair follicle test to refute her accusations, offering a DNA test in return to settle rumors about her parentage.

Malacañang, however, noted that President Marcos had already tested negative in a pre-election drug test, with results certified and confirmed by St. Luke’s leadership.