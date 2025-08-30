  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Aug 30, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 7, 1447 | Fajr 04:39 | DXB cloudsandsun.png37°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

Philippines warns Filipinos of suspicious job offers in Myanmar amid deployment ban

According to the Philippine Embassy, many of those travelling to the Southeast Asian country are believed to be using 70-day business visas

Published: Sat 30 Aug 2025, 8:28 AM

Top Stories

Watch: Stunning waterfalls form as rains fall in parts of UAE

Watch: Stunning waterfalls form as rains fall in parts of UAE

'Can’t sleep in peace’: UAE residents fear for families hit by Pakistan floods

'Can’t sleep in peace’: UAE residents fear for families hit by Pakistan floods

Dubai resident kidnapped in Kerala, rescued by police: Malayala Manorama

Dubai resident kidnapped in Kerala, rescued by police: Malayala Manorama

The Philippine Embassy in Myanmar on Friday (August 29) issued an advisory on its official Facebook page, raising concern over the growing number of Filipinos entering the country, reportedly to work as so-called “customer service representatives.”

The embassy reminded Filipinos seeking jobs abroad not to accept suspicious offers in Myanmar, stressing that a deployment ban remains in effect.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

How smart hospitals are revolutionising healthcare efficiency

thumb-image

Watch: Umrah pilgrims perform Maghrib prayer amid heavy rains at Kaaba

thumb-image

UAE residents can go back to school in 1990's at Mirdif City Centre

thumb-image

Thai court sacks PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra for ethics violation

thumb-image

Sharjah Tri-Series: UAE's chance to prove their talent against Pakistan and Afghanistan

 

According to the embassy, many of those travelling to the Southeast Asian country are believed to be using 70-day business visas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

While no exact figure was released, dozens of Filipinos in the past had sought rescue after being lured by illegal recruiters, falling victim to human trafficking in Myanmar, according to inquirer.net.

Victims were reportedly recruited through WhatsApp, Facebook, and Telegram, promised legitimate work, but later forced to engage in online fraud.

The embassy urged Filipinos to remain vigilant and reiterated that its Assistance-to-Nationals (ATN) Section is open for queries and emergencies at (+95) 998-521-0991.