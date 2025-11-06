  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Nov 06, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 15, 1447 | Fajr 05:10 | DXB overcast.png34.3°C

Philippines declares state of emergency, prepares for potential super typhoon

While Fung-wong is currently characterised as a tropical storm, it is expected to intensify into a super typhoon by Satuday

Published: Thu 6 Nov 2025, 1:40 PM

Top Stories

Ancient boats, blue Qurans: How UAE's National Museum is building future for its past

Ancient boats, blue Qurans: How UAE's National Museum is building future for its past

Don't even think about cheating: Rules and penalties that every student needs to know

Don't even think about cheating: Rules and penalties that every student needs to know

Dubai-based Indian travel influencer Anunay Sood passes away; family issues statement

Dubai-based Indian travel influencer Anunay Sood passes away; family issues statement

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines declared a state of emergency on Thursday after Typhoon Kalmaegi left at least 114 people dead and hundreds missing in central provinces in the deadliest natural disaster to hit the country this year.

The deaths were mostly from drowning in flash floods, and 127 people were still missing, many in the hard-hit central province of Cebu. The tropical cyclone blew out of the archipelago on Wednesday into the South China Sea.

Recommended For You

Marrakech Film Festival: Guillermo del Toro, Jodie Foster to receive special honours

Marrakech Film Festival: Guillermo del Toro, Jodie Foster to receive special honours

'Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore' actress Diane Ladd dies at 89

'Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore' actress Diane Ladd dies at 89

Philippines: Typhoon Kalmaegi kills 140; 127 missing after devastating floods

Philippines: Typhoon Kalmaegi kills 140; 127 missing after devastating floods

RAK Police sees over 11% increase in emergency calls during Q3 2025

RAK Police sees over 11% increase in emergency calls during Q3 2025

Two Gurus, One Message: Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar Dubai celebrates faith, freedom, and humanity

Two Gurus, One Message: Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar Dubai celebrates faith, freedom, and humanity

 

Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV, Deputy Administrator of the Office of Civil Defence, said the majority of the fatalities were recorded in Cebu province, which suffered severe flash floods after rivers and waterways overflowed when Kalmaegi made landfall on Tuesday.

The typhoon moved away from western Palawan by late Wednesday morning and continued toward the South China Sea en route to Vietnam, according to weather authorities.

The typhoon’s onslaught affected nearly 2 million people and displaced more than 560,000 villagers, including nearly 450,000 who were evacuated to emergency shelters, the Office of Civil Defence said.

Potential super typhoon

A potential super typhoon is set to hit the country, reaching its peak on Sunday, November 9, less than two months after Super Typhoon Ragasa caused widespread destruction.

According to Filipino media outlets, the typhoon — called Uwan in the Philippines and Fung-wong globally — is still in the 'tropical storm' category as of Thursday, and will intensify into a super typhoon by Saturday.