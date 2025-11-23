Philippines deports 23 Chinese nationals over illegal gaming operations, cyberfraud

The Philippines’ Bureau of Immigration (BI) deported 23 Chinese nationals on Friday (November 21) for their involvement in illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO) and related cyberfraud.

Authorities said the individuals had violated multiple Philippine immigration laws, including participating in Pogo-related activities, running fraudulent schemes, and being wanted criminals in their home country.

Philstar.com reported that the Chinese nationals were sent on a Philippine Airlines flight to Shanghai Pudong International Airport, departing from Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 early Friday morning.

Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado noted that additional arrests and deportations are expected as authorities continue targeting foreigners linked to illegal online gaming facilities and scam operations.

As long as illegal online gaming facilities and scam hubs persist, our enforcement operations will continue,” Viado said.

The crackdown follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s 2024 State of the Nation Address, in which he announced a nationwide ban on Pogos, citing their links to human trafficking, money laundering, cyber scams, and other organised criminal activities.

On October 29, 2025, Marcos formalised the ban by signing Republic Act No. 12312, also known as the Anti-Pogo Act of 2025. The law prohibits all forms of offshore gaming operations, cancels the licensing framework established under Republic Act 11590, and revokes all existing visas and work permits of foreign Pogo employees.