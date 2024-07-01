Despite preventive measures such as collecting passports, obtaining affidavits, assigning cabin crew over the age of 50 on Canada flights, the airline has failed to foil such incidents
The Philippines surpassed Indonesia and China to break into the world's top ten economies most dependent on coal-fired power, data from energy think tank Ember showed, underlining the challenges it faces to achieve its green energy goals.
The country's share of coal in electricity generation rose for the fifteenth straight year in 2023, the data showed, despite a target to cut dependence on the fuel to less than half of total power output by 2030.
Kosovo had the highest coal dependence in 2023 according to the data released by Ember, with 88.21% of its power coming from the polluting fuel. Mongolia, South Africa, India and Kazakhstan followed by the Philippines ranked 7th on the list.
Coal accounted for 61.92% of all electricity generated in the archipelago in 2023, from 59.07% in 2022 - the highest jump in dependence on the fossil fuel since 2016.
The Philippines wants to double solar additions and triple wind capacity in 2030 from current levels and is betting on a rapid build out of offshore wind farms.
While the Philippines surpassed Indonesia, ranked 8th, in terms of share of coal in power generation, coal continued to be Indonesia's preferred fuel.
China fell outside of the top 10 in 2023 as an acceleration in renewables helped cut the share of coal in its electricity generation, but it remained the largest overall generator of coal-fired power, with India second.
"Both Indonesia and the Philippines lag behind other countries in the ASEAN region in their wind and solar deployment," Ember said in a statement on Monday. Indonesia and the Philippines have struggled to boost renewable capacity due to the costs involved.
Indonesia became the world's fifth largest generator of coal-fired power, with output growing at an average pace of 7.1% over 8 years to overtake South Korea for the first time.
"This ascent included surpassing Australia in 2018, Germany in 2019, Russia in 2020 and South Africa in 2022," Ember said.
Despite preventive measures such as collecting passports, obtaining affidavits, assigning cabin crew over the age of 50 on Canada flights, the airline has failed to foil such incidents
Violations of the Digital Services Act can result in fines of as much as 6% of a company's global turnover.
Country has made significant progress in improving its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regime, the Paris-based body said
The war and Israel's blockade have caused a shortage of medicines and destroyed much of Gaza's medical capacity
Prolonged heatwave causes health crisis in India as more than100 dead and 40,000 heatstroke cases registered
More than 300 people have perished on the mountain since expeditions started in the 1920s, eight this season alone
Griffiths spoke as witnesses reported intense fighting in Gaza's southern city of Rafah, amid growing fears of a wider regional war
His release ends a 14-year legal saga in which he spent more than 5 years in a British high-security jail and 7 years in asylum at the Ecuadorean embassy in London