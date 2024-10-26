Philippines: Death toll rises to 81 from tropical storm Trami

Photo: WAM file

The death toll from tropical storm Trami that lashed the Philippines has risen to 81, authorities said on Saturday. At least 34 people are reported to be missing, they added.

The Philippine News Agency quoted the Philippine Civil Defence Office as saying that rescue operations are still ongoing to save thousands of people stranded in areas that are inaccessible due to flooding.

