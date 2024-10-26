Sat, Oct 26, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 23, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Philippines: Death toll rises to 81 from tropical storm Trami

About one million people were displaced due to floods caused by heavy rains that swept through hundreds of towns in the north of the country

Photo: WAM file

The death toll from tropical storm Trami that lashed the Philippines has risen to 81, authorities said on Saturday. At least 34 people are reported to be missing, they added.

The Philippine News Agency quoted the Philippine Civil Defence Office as saying that rescue operations are still ongoing to save thousands of people stranded in areas that are inaccessible due to flooding.


The National Disaster Management Agency in the Philippines reported that about one million people were displaced due to floods caused by heavy rains that swept through hundreds of towns in the north of the country, while residents were trapped on roofs and on the upper floors of their homes.


