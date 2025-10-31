Philippines confirms death of Filipino seafarer aboard cruise ship

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Thursday (October 30) confirmed the death of a Filipino crew member onboard the passenger cruise ship MV Arvia — a cruise ship operated by P&O Cruises.

In a statement, the DMW noted that the seafarer's cause of death is still under investigation and that they are "in ongoing coordination with the vessel owner to ensure a thorough and transparent process".

“The licensed manning agency that deployed the seafarer reported that the circumstances surrounding the crew member’s death are still under investigation and that they are in ongoing coordination with the vessel owner to ensure a thorough and transparent process,” the statement said.

The DMW assured that it will provide all necessary support to the bereaved family of the seafarer. It also noted that the manning agency has already notified the family and continues to offer "regular updates on every development of the case".

The DMW also offered its deepest condolences to seafarer's family, calling the death a loss to the maritime community.

"The Department remains committed to protecting the welfare, safety, and dignity of every Filipino worker abroad, especially during times of grief and hardship," DMW added.