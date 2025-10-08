Philippines says crew member of Dutch ship dies after Houthi attack

A Filipino crew member of a Dutch cargo ship has died from wounds sustained in an attack by Houthi rebels in the Gulf of Aden last week, the Philippine government said Wednesday.

Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the September 29 attack in the busy shipping lane on the MV Minervagracht, sparking a fire and wounding two people.

The second casualty, also a Filipino, is recovering from injuries sustained in the attack, while 10 other Filipino crew members were repatriated to Manila at the weekend, the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers said.

Philippine officials are on their way to Djibouti, along with the dead sailor's sister and wife, to meet the shipowner and arrange for the repatriation of his remains, Migrant Workers Minister Hans Cacdac said in a post on social media platform X on Wednesday.

The Huthis have said their attacks on commercial shipping are in support of Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The Iran-backed group holds swaths of territory in Yemen, including the capital Sanaa.