  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Oct 08, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 16, 1447 | Fajr 04:57 | DXB weather-sun.svg36.1°C

Philippines says crew member of Dutch ship dies after Houthi attack

Yemen's rebels claimed responsibility for Sept 29 attack on MV Minervagracht, sparking a fire and wounding two people

Published: Wed 8 Oct 2025, 1:28 PM

Top Stories

UAE students can now get free access to Google Gemini Pro for a year

UAE students can now get free access to Google Gemini Pro for a year

How AI helps UAE doctors predict heart disease, diabetes, fertility risks early

How AI helps UAE doctors predict heart disease, diabetes, fertility risks early

UAE extradites 2 wanted criminals to Belgium after Interpol alert

UAE extradites 2 wanted criminals to Belgium after Interpol alert

A Filipino crew member of a Dutch cargo ship has died from wounds sustained in an attack by Houthi rebels in the Gulf of Aden last week, the Philippine government said Wednesday.

Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the September 29 attack in the busy shipping lane on the MV Minervagracht, sparking a fire and wounding two people.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

US-Japanese trio win medicine Nobel for immune system research

thumb-image

Would you ever consider dating your friend’s ex??!

thumb-image

South Africa begin WTC title defence with target on their back

thumb-image

'Locked in cages': Swiss Gaza flotilla activists allege 'inhumane' Israeli detention

thumb-image

UAE weather: Temperatures to go up to 42ºC; humid conditions by night

 

The second casualty, also a Filipino, is recovering from injuries sustained in the attack, while 10 other Filipino crew members were repatriated to Manila at the weekend, the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers said.

Philippine officials are on their way to Djibouti, along with the dead sailor's sister and wife, to meet the shipowner and arrange for the repatriation of his remains, Migrant Workers Minister Hans Cacdac said in a post on social media platform X on Wednesday.

The Huthis have said their attacks on commercial shipping are in support of Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The Iran-backed group holds swaths of territory in Yemen, including the capital Sanaa.