Philippines corruption scandal: Marcos Jr says cousin Romualdez will face charges

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced in a nationwide address on Monday that corruption charges will be filed against his cousin and former Speaker of the House, Ferdinand Martin Romualdez Jr. The president stated: “We have reached the point where, according to the Ombudsman, multiple cases are about to be filed against the former speaker.”

Marcos opened his fifth State of the Nation Address by acknowledging the largest corruption scandal in the Philippines during his administration. He announced that his cousin and close political ally faces charges for alleged billion-peso kickbacks.

“This is painful for me, but we have to do it. I am not the president of my family. I am not the president of my friends. I am the President of the Philippines, and my duty is to you — my fellow Filipinos,” Marcos said.

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Who is Romualdez?

Ferdinand Martin is the son of former Leyte provincial governor and ambassador Benjamin Romualdez, who is the brother of President Marcos Jr’s mother, Imelda Romualdez Marcos. This makes him a first-degree cousin of the president.

He is currently serving his third term as Representative of Leyte’s first congressional district, having previously held the same position from 2007 to 2016. Between terms, he was elected provincial governor, following in his father’s footsteps.

Romualdez is part of a longstanding political dynasty and was born into significant wealth. His father was listed by Forbes as one of the Philippines’ richest men during the Marcos Sr administration in the 1970s. Post-dictatorship investigations identified parts of the family’s fortune as ill-gotten.

Both the Romualdez and Marcos families have been implicated in corruption investigations since the dictatorship. Romualdez earned degrees from Cornell University and the University of the Philippines. He previously served in high-profile corporate roles, including chairman of Equitable Banking Corporation. He is also involved in mining and investment portfolios, serving on the board of local mining giant Benguet Corporation. According to his official statement of assets, he is worth P3.46 billion (Dh206.22 million).

During the 2022 national elections, Romualdez served as campaign manager for the Marcos Jr-Sara Duterte presidential and vice-presidential ticket. He was subsequently elected Speaker of the House of Representatives, a position he held until his resignation in 2025.

What is Romualdez being accused of?

Romualdez is accused of being a key figure in the multibillion-peso flood-control infrastructure scandal. Last Friday, the Ombudsman ordered him to submit counter-affidavits within 15 days in response to complaints of plunder, graft, bribery, and money laundering.

He and former House appropriations committee chairperson Elizaldy Co allegedly amassed approximately P56 billion in ill-gotten wealth between 2022 and 2025. According to the complaint, Romualdez and Co inserted projects into the national budget, rigged government bidding processes, diverted public funds, and used shell companies and cash deliveries.

After President Marcos disclosed the corruption controversy in his 2025 State of the Nation Address, Co resigned and left the country. He later claimed that the budget insertions were ordered by Romualdez and Marcos, resulting in billions in kickbacks.

The cousins deny the allegations.

‘Doing what is right’

Marcos’ announcement that charges will be filed against Romualdez marks the first public instance of the president distancing himself from his cousin.

The former speaker did not appear surprised by the development. “This is hurtful for our family. And I respect the President’s statements,” he said following the presidential address.

Despite his close familial and political ties to the president, Romualdez stated he never sought favors or special treatment from his cousin. “I agree that we should do what is right,” he said.

Romualdez asserted that he can prove his innocence. “I stand that I did nothing illegal. And I am ready to prove this,” he added.

What about Marcos’ own involvement?

Senator Imee Marcos, a family member, described the exchange between her brother and their cousin as “pure bluff and deception.” She highlighted a double standard in her brother’s approach to accountability, noting that cases against administration critics proceed quickly, while investigations involving political allies are delayed or protected.

The New Patriotic Alliance (Bayan) questioned why Marcos waited until his State of the Nation Address to announce charges against his cousin. The anti-corruption group stated, “It is meant to distract attention and downplay the malicious manoeuvre to shield the president and his closest Palace subordinates from being held accountable for the flood control scam, anomalous allocables, and kickback delivery issue.”

The group further claimed that Marcos’ corruption investigations are slow, selective, and intended to obscure his own culpability.

Security guard Booker Telan, like many Filipinos, watched the president’s speech last Monday. He expressed skepticism about the president’s sincerity in addressing corruption. “That’s just drama and bluff. He himself signed the budget now used to accuse those being charged,” Telan said.