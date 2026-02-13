Philippines moves to abolish 50-year-old travel tax and cut cost for Filipino travellers

Travel tax is separate from airport terminal fee. It was first imposed in 1977, during the time of former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr., to manage the outflow of dollars and fund tourism projects.

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 13 Feb 2026, 5:29 PM
Here’s good news for Filipino travelers: The Philippine government has proposed the abolition of travel tax, noting that “many Filipinos travel not only for leisure but also for work and emergency reasons.”

Palace press officer Claire Castro said Philippine President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. has included this week the proposal of removing travel tax among the 21 priority legislative measures approved by the administration.

