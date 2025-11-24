Philippines suspends classes on November 25 due to tropical depression Verbena

Philippines suspended classes for Tuesday (November 25) in some areas as tropical depression Verbena made landfall over Bayabas, Surigao del Sur.

The tropical depression made landfall in Surigao at 1.30pm (9.30am UAE time) on Monday, according to state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Below are the class suspensions for November 25:

Region V (Bicol Region)

Sorsogon: no classes, all levels, public and private

Albay: no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private, shift to alternative learning modality

Region VI (Western Visayas)

Antique

San Jose de Buenavista: no face-to-face classes, pre-school to senior high school, public and private, shift to alternative learning modality

Anini-y: no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private

Tibiao: no classes, pre-school to senior high school, public and private

Hamtic: no classes, pre-school to senior high school, public and private

Sibalom: no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private

Barbaza: no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private

Sebaste: no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private

Belison: no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private

San Remigio: no classes, all levels, public and private

Valderrama: no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private

Signal No. 1 has been raised in several parts of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao as the storm continues its track southeast of the Philippines.

Signal No. 1 is up in the following areas:

LUZON:

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Romblon

Northern portion of Palawan (Araceli, Taytay, El Nido, Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente) including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands

Mainland Masbate (Balud, Mandaon, Milagros, Cawayan, Placer, Pio V. Corpuz, Esperanza, Uson, Dimasalang, City of Masbate, Mobo, Palanas, Aroroy, Cataingan, Baleno)

VISAYAS:

Antique

Aklan

Capiz

Iloilo

Guimaras

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Siquijor

Cebu

Bohol

Samar

Eastern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

MINDANAO:

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Camiguin

Misamis Oriental

Northern portion of Bukidnon (Baungon, Libona, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao, Impasug-Ong, City of Malaybalay, Malitbog, Cabanglasan)