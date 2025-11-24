Philippines suspends classes on November 25 due to tropical depression Verbena

The tropical depression made landfall over Bayabas, Surigao del Sur at 1.30pm (9.30am UAE time) on Monday
Philippines suspended classes for Tuesday (November 25) in some areas as tropical depression Verbena made landfall over Bayabas, Surigao del Sur.
The tropical depression made landfall in Surigao at 1.30pm (9.30am UAE time) on Monday, according to state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
Below are the class suspensions for November 25:
Sorsogon: no classes, all levels, public and private
Albay: no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private, shift to alternative learning modality
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on Whatsapp Channels
Antique
San Jose de Buenavista: no face-to-face classes, pre-school to senior high school, public and private, shift to alternative learning modality
Anini-y: no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private
Tibiao: no classes, pre-school to senior high school, public and private
Hamtic: no classes, pre-school to senior high school, public and private
Sibalom: no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private
Barbaza: no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private
Sebaste: no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private
Belison: no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private
San Remigio: no classes, all levels, public and private
Valderrama: no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private
Signal No. 1 has been raised in several parts of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao as the storm continues its track southeast of the Philippines.
Signal No. 1 is up in the following areas:
LUZON:
Occidental Mindoro
Oriental Mindoro
Romblon
Northern portion of Palawan (Araceli, Taytay, El Nido, Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente) including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands
Mainland Masbate (Balud, Mandaon, Milagros, Cawayan, Placer, Pio V. Corpuz, Esperanza, Uson, Dimasalang, City of Masbate, Mobo, Palanas, Aroroy, Cataingan, Baleno)
VISAYAS:
Antique
Aklan
Capiz
Iloilo
Guimaras
Negros Occidental
Negros Oriental
Siquijor
Cebu
Bohol
Samar
Eastern Samar
Biliran
Leyte
Southern Leyte
MINDANAO:
Dinagat Islands
Surigao del Norte
Surigao del Sur
Agusan del Norte
Agusan del Sur
Camiguin
Misamis Oriental
Northern portion of Bukidnon (Baungon, Libona, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao, Impasug-Ong, City of Malaybalay, Malitbog, Cabanglasan)