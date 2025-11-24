  • search in Khaleej Times
Mon, Nov 24, 2025

Philippines suspends classes on November 25 due to tropical depression Verbena

The tropical depression made landfall over Bayabas, Surigao del Sur at 1.30pm (9.30am UAE time) on Monday

Published: Mon 24 Nov 2025, 4:29 PM

Philippines suspended classes for Tuesday (November 25) in some areas as tropical depression Verbena made landfall over Bayabas, Surigao del Sur.

The tropical depression made landfall in Surigao at 1.30pm (9.30am UAE time) on Monday, according to state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Below are the class suspensions for November 25:

Region V (Bicol Region)

  • Sorsogon: no classes, all levels, public and private

  • Albay: no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private, shift to alternative learning modality

Region VI (Western Visayas)

Antique

  • San Jose de Buenavista: no face-to-face classes, pre-school to senior high school, public and private, shift to alternative learning modality

  • Anini-y: no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private

  • Tibiao: no classes, pre-school to senior high school, public and private

  • Hamtic: no classes, pre-school to senior high school, public and private

  • Sibalom: no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private

  • Barbaza: no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private

  • Sebaste: no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private

  • Belison: no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private

  • San Remigio: no classes, all levels, public and private

  • Valderrama: no face-to-face classes, all levels, public and private

Signal No. 1 has been raised in several parts of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao as the storm continues its track southeast of the Philippines. 

Signal No. 1 is up in the following areas:

LUZON:

  • Occidental Mindoro

  • Oriental Mindoro

  • Romblon

  • Northern portion of Palawan (Araceli, Taytay, El Nido, Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente) including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands

  • Mainland Masbate (Balud, Mandaon, Milagros, Cawayan, Placer, Pio V. Corpuz, Esperanza, Uson, Dimasalang, City of Masbate, Mobo, Palanas, Aroroy, Cataingan, Baleno)

VISAYAS:

  • Antique

  • Aklan

  • Capiz

  • Iloilo

  • Guimaras

  • Negros Occidental

  • Negros Oriental

  • Siquijor

  • Cebu

  • Bohol

  • Samar

  • Eastern Samar

  • Biliran

  • Leyte

  • Southern Leyte

MINDANAO:

  • Dinagat Islands

  • Surigao del Norte

  • Surigao del Sur

  • Agusan del Norte

  • Agusan del Sur

  • Camiguin

  • Misamis Oriental

  • Northern portion of Bukidnon (Baungon, Libona, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao, Impasug-Ong, City of Malaybalay, Malitbog, Cabanglasan)