Philippines' Cebu Pacific to resume Manila-Dubai flights on July 2

Cebu Pacific (CEB) will resume its Manila-Dubai operations on July 2, following "safety assessments and coordination with Dubai airport authorities," the Philippine budget airline announced on Tuesday.

CEB will operate flights (5J 14/15) between Manila and Dubai 4x weekly, scheduled on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

"Passengers with cancelled flights to and from Dubai may start rebooking their flights through (our) manage booking portal," CEB said in a statement sent to Khaleej Times.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Passengers can message CEB via its online chat support on its official website, or through any of its official social media accounts.

"CEB also continues to operate 4x weekly flights between Manila and Riyadh every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Meanwhile, Riyadh to Manila flights are scheduled every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday," the airline added.

CEB discontinued flights to the UAE and Saudi Arabia following the outbreak of the US-Israel-Iran war on February 28.

The airline underscored: "The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our utmost priority. Passengers are encouraged to check their flight status and ensure their contact details are updated to receive timely notifications."