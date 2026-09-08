Philippines boxing legend Pacquaio named to Marcos' anti-poverty commission

Filipino boxing legend Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao returns to Philippine government service, this time as member of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Cabinet.

Marcos appointed the world’s only eight division champion as National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) on Tuesday, a special agency tasked to coordinate poverty-alleviation and social reform programs across national government agencies, local government and the private sector.

NAPC also advises the president through policy measures and resource allocation strategies to to address causes of poverty in the Philippines.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A former senator himself, Pacquiao lost to Marcos in the 2022 presidential elections.

Pacquiao’s choice as Philippine anti-poverty czar is obviously based on his legendary rags-to-riches story. Before becoming a boxing champion, he was an out-of-school youth who sold various items on the streets of General Santos City in southern Philippines to help put food on the table.

"I came from poverty. I experienced sleeping on cardboard on the streets, drinking only water, having nothing to eat, and saving loose coins just to help my family," Pacquiao said in a statement.

He has since become a billionaire, becoming the highest paid athlete in the world in 2012 and 2015, according to Forbes Magazine.

Within and outside a political office, Pacquiao is known for his charity, spending large amounts of his wealth building housing complexes for poor compatriots. He is also known for handing out cash to long lines of poor Filipinos after each lucrative fight.

Pacquaio has yet to issue details of his strategy as anti-poverty secretary.

Pacquiao worked as a ship stowaway and fought on the streets as a boy, earning $2 per fight. His net worth was $220 million last year, according to a Sports Illustrated article.