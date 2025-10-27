Philippines bans price hikes on basic goods until end of 2025

As Christmas and peak shopping period draw near, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to prevent any increases in the prices of basic necessities and prime commodities until the end of the year.

The price freeze covers a wide range of essential goods, including canned sardines and meats, milk, coffee, bottled water, instant noodles, bread, salt, soy sauce, fish sauce, vinegar, candles, and other manufactured basic necessities.

The President also called on the DTI to maintain close coordination with manufacturers to ensure prices remain steady and to prevent unwarranted increases during the holidays.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

According to inquirer.net, Palace press officer Claire Castro announced the directive on Monday, during the sidelines of the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

“Before departing for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Saturday, President Marcos ordered the DTI to ensure strict monitoring and implementation of the maximum suggested retail prices, particularly for imported rice and other food products,” she said.

“According to DTI Secretary Cristina Roque, all stakeholders have cooperated with the government to ensure that no price increases will occur in markets, especially with the upcoming holiday season,” Castro said