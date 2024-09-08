Philippines arrests pastor sought by US for child sex trafficking

Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 3:44 PM

A Philippine pastor wanted in the United States for child sex trafficking has been arrested, the country's interior minister said Sunday, two weeks into a massive police manhunt for the politically connected preacher.

"Apollo Quiboloy has been arrested," interior secretary Benjamin Abalos said on his official Facebook page without providing further details.

The pastor has also been charged with human trafficking in a Philippine court.

